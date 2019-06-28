TYLER — Starting on Monday, part of Smith County Road 1113, “Lake Placid Road,” will be closed to traffic for the replacement of a bridge. It will take about three months for the rebuild. In an email, county engineer Frank Smith said, “The bridge is undersized for the amount of road traffic it receives, and it has had structural problems.” The project will be handled through the Texas Department of Transportation as part of the Federal Office-System Bridge Program. Smith County has improved a portion of Lake Placid Road and will continue with construction on the road after the bridge replacement is completed.