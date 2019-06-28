Today is Friday June 28, 2019
TxDOT to Close Portion of Road Starting Monday

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2019 at 4:19 pm
TYLER — Starting on Monday, part of Smith County Road 1113, “Lake Placid Road,” will be closed to traffic for the replacement of a bridge.  It will take about three months  for the rebuild.  In an email, county engineer Frank Smith said, “The bridge is undersized for the amount of road traffic it receives, and it has had structural problems.”   The project will be handled through the Texas Department of Transportation as part of the Federal Office-System Bridge Program.  Smith County has improved a portion of Lake Placid Road and will continue with construction on the road after the bridge replacement is completed.

