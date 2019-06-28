iStock(ORLANDO, Fla.) — It’s the perfect place to post to the ‘gram.

And Twitter, SnapChat and Facebook.

Not because of its colorful, photogenic backdrops — though it has those aplenty. It’s because the just-opened Island H20 Live! in Kissimmee, Florida was created with social media platforms in mind.

Take a ride on Hashtag Heights, experience the thrill of plummeting down Follow Me Falls and challenge friends on the mats at Retweet Racers. Grown-ups can enjoy the upscale ambiance of the adults-only Private Domain pool while sipping on a cocktail from the Tag Shack.

“We have an incredible variety of attractions at Island H2O Live! including water coasters, family raft rides, a wave pool, lazy river, kid-friendly experiences and more,” said Island H2O Live! general manager, Jim Kunau. “The real star of this park is the ability to share your experience. The addition of this social media interaction allows your experience to go beyond the water park walls and encourage others to join in on the fun.”

The water park is part of the Margaritaville Resort Orlando which opened earlier this year.

