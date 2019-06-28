SEATTLE (AP) – A U.S. judge in Seattle says she expects to rule quickly on whether to block a new Trump administration policy that keeps asylum seekers locked up while they pursue their cases. Attorney General William Barr announced the policy in April. It affects immigrants who have recently entered the U.S. without permission and have demonstrated a credible fear of persecution or torture if returned to their home country. Immigrant rights activists say that for 50 years the government has granted asylum seekers hearings where they can show they are not a flight risk and pose no threat to the public. The Justice Department says the new policy denying them such hearings is a valid interpretation of federal immigration law. U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman heard arguments Friday and said she expects to rule next week.