TYLER — A big annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is set for Saturday night. The 32nd annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala will be held at the Texas Rose Horse Park with the theme “Triple Crown: On Track for a Cure!” According to the event website, over $15 million has been raised by the local event since it was first held in 1988. The gala features food, entertainment, gaming tables, live and silent auctions, and much more. This year’s headline entertainer is country star Mark Chesnutt. Go to https://www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org/ for more information.