HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston police officer has been released from the hospital after being wounded in a late-night shootout that left a suspect dead. Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo described the suspect as a white male who fled a traffic stop just before midnight Friday. He was able to evade officers, but police found him again when a tow truck driver called in a tip. Acevedo says the man emerged from the vehicle and ignored commands to drop his revolver, before firing at Officer Jasmine Selle. She was struck twice in the right arm. Acevedo said Selle and officers Kevin Smith and Israel Maldonado returned fire. The man died at the scene. The Houston Police Officers’ Union announced in a Twitter post Saturday that Selle had been released from the hospital.