DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas City Council has approved a project that would bring 10 rainbow crosswalks to a neighborhood known as the historic heart of the city’s LGBTQ scene. The city council approved the crosswalk project in the Oak Lawn neighborhood Wednesday as part of $1.4 million in street improvements, The Dallas Morning News reported . “We will be showing not just the residents of Dallas but the entire world that the city of Dallas is a welcoming community,” said Council Member Omar Narvaez, who is openly gay. Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, who represents Oak Lawn, said the street improvements also will include a gateway monument that identifies the neighborhood with rainbow lights.

The crosswalks are expected to cost $128,000, said Chris Luna, a former city council member and one of the first openly gay city officials in the 1990s. He noted that construction is slated to begin in September and expected to finish by next March.