Nine-Year-Old Shot in Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2019 at 8:03 am
TYLER — Tyler police are investigating the shooting of a child. According to a news release, shortly before midnight Saturday an officer was flagged down by a citizen at the Glenwood and Vine intersection. The citizen said his nine-year-old son had been shot. The child was taken to UT Health East Texas by ambulance for what police term a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Upon further investigation it was discovered the incident occurred at a residence on S. Glenwood Blvd. No other details were immediately available.

