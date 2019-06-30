Today is Sunday June 30, 2019
43-Year-Old El Salvador Migrant Dies in U.S. Border Custody

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2019 at 8:26 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – A law enforcement official says a 43-year-old El Salvadoran man has died after collapsing at a Texas border station. The official says the man crossed the U.S.-Mexico border about a week ago with his daughter and was being held at the central processing center in McAllen, Texas. The official says the man had a medical check and was hospitalized after collapsing. The official says the daughter is being placed in a shelter for children. The official isn’t authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation and requested anonymity to discuss it. A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the cause of the man’s death Saturday is not yet known. At least two other adults as well as five children have died in custody since December.

