TYLER — The Tyler-based Meals on Wheels Ministry moves forward in the wake of a leadership change. According to our news partner KETK, the agency recently held its first board meeting since John Moore (pictured) was named executive director. His predecessor, Kari Kietzer, was removed for reportedly unethical and deceptive behavior. That followed months of turmoil, including complaints about Kietzer from former employees and volunteers. Moore says his biggest goal is educating the community. He adds, “When our volunteers come through that door with a smile, a hot meal, and a good visit, it’s also a good chance for us to do a welfare check and make sure everything is okay.”