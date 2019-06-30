TYLER — Tickets will be on sale as of 10:00 a.m. Monday for music stars Bret Michaels and Aaron Watson, who are headlining the 104th annual East Texas State Fair. Fair officials say tickets are limited and are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets to these shows are $30, including fair admission, and are available online only. All tickets are general admission. This is a festival-style stage with standing room only. The fair takes place September 20–29. Visit http://www.etstatefair.com to buy your tickets and get more information.