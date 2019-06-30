TYLER — TxDOT has released its Tyler District construction and maintenance schedule for the weeks of July 1 and July 8. In Canton, nighttime paving operations are planned for the SH 243 widening project. In Tyler, nighttime repair work starts on Grande Blvd. at Broadway Ave. as part of a turn lanes project. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repairs on FM 2204, FM 2605, and FM 2275. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/037-2019.html for a complete rundown of work scheduled through the district.