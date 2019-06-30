TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend homicide. Authorities say deputies were sent at 1:25 Sunday morning to a home on County Road 328 West. They found the body of 36-year-old Luis Rene Murrufo of Tyler inside a vehicle. He had apparently suffered a gunshot wound. The body was sent for autopsy. Another victim was found with a gunshot wound and was sent to the hospital with what are termed non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the wounded person was not immediately available. There was also no immediate information on a suspect or the circumstances of the incident.