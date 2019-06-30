Today is Sunday June 30, 2019
Drowned Migrants Return to El Salvador for Burial

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2019 at 5:28 pm
LA HACHADURA, El Salvador (AP) – The bodies of the father and daughter who drowned together while trying to cross the Rio Grande River to the U.S. have returned to El Salvador. The remains of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his young daughter Valeria entered the Central American country by land on Sunday. They are expected to be buried in a private ceremony in the capital Monday. Photographs of Valeria, face down with her little arm wrapped around her father’s neck, broke hearts around the world and underscored the dangers that migrants undertake in trying to reach the U.S. The father and daughter were swept up in a current between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas.

