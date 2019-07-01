TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced the recipients of this year’s UT System Regents Outstanding Teaching Award. Dr. Amy Hayes, assistant professor of psychology, and Lauren Johnson, lecturer in chemistry, will each receive $25,000 in recognition of what was termed their superior undergraduate instruction and commitment to student success through teaching. They will be celebrated next month in Austin. Since the program began in 2008, the Board of Regents has presented more than $20 million to over 700 UT educators.