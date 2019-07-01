Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and her husband, Jensen Karp, are the parents to what Karp calls a “miracle” baby.

The new parents shared on Instagram that their son, Adler Lawrence Karp, was born four weeks early on June 24 after a doctor discovered fluid in his lungs during an ultrasound.

The baby is still in the hospital, and Fishel and Karp both noted in their posts that they’ve leaned on each other during what has been both an exciting and trying time.

“We feel helpess [sic] and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our ‘birth plan,’ unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life,” Fishel writes.

She adds, “We have also struggled with making this announcement – we are THRILLED Adler is here and we want to shout it from the rooftops but we know posting about his birth and its complications opens us up to prying eyes – aka paparazzi staked outside our house, following our every move they way they did several times during my pregnancy.”

“We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks,” Fishel concludes.

Fishel, 38, and Karp, 39, married last year and announced that they were expecting a baby boy a few months after their wedding.

Though the birth of their son did not go as expected, Karp added that Adler is “already the center of my universe.”

