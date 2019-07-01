studioportosabbia/iStock(LONDON) — A man found dead in a garden in London is believed to have fallen out of the landing gear of a flight where he was a stowaway, according to police.

The body of the unidentified man was found in a garden at a residence in the Clapham area on June 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Service, which responded to the scene with the London Ambulance Service.

Police said a post-mortem examination would take place “in due course” but the death was “not being treated as suspicious.”

The man’s body was traced back to Kenya Airways flight 100, which originated from Nairobi, according to a tweet from Kenya Airports.

“A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment once it landed at the airport,” police said.

Police said they would work with the airline and international authorities to investigate what happened.

“We are saddened and shocked by this incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected,” a Heathrow Airport spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “As a priority, we are working with all relevant stakeholders including the Police, Kenyan Airways and Kenyan authorities to establish the facts surrounding this.”

A representative from Kenya Airways did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.