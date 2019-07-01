Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Tyler Skaggs, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, has died, the baseball team announced Monday.

Skaggs died in Texas, and was just 27 years old.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Los Angeles Angels announced on Twitter. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs’ cause of death was not immediately clear.

