ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Not unlike the recent heat wave that just engulfed much of Europe, the U.S. Southeast is bracing for triple-digit figures on the Heat Index. Philadelphia could see highs in the 90s over the next three to four days, as parts of the Midwest have already seen a heat advisory issued for Tuesday. Because of higher humidity, parts of the Southeast are likely to feel like 100 degrees-plus. The hottest weather on the Fourth of July holiday will stretch from the Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic, with temperatures in the 90s and more high humidity expected in cities including Atlanta and Washington. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Heat wave targeting much of US during July 4 holiday week

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 5:47 am

