Today is Tuesday July 02, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scoreboard roundup — 7/1/19

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 5:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 11, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
LA Angels at Texas, postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 18, Chi Cubs 5
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 7/1/19

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 5:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 11, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
LA Angels at Texas, postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 18, Chi Cubs 5
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 6
San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement