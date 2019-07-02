EAST TEXAS — A Carthage man has been convicted of drug trafficking. On June 28, Winfred Earl Ware Jr., 30, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Over a three year period, Ware distributed more than 50 grams of meth. Ware created fake Facebook posts pretending to be a government official trying to prove his innocence. Ware sent these to the court in one last attempt to save himself, but upon examination, the government determined that the Facebook posts were bogus. Ware faces a minimum of 20 years in federal prison.