Today is Tuesday July 02, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carthage Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 8:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EAST TEXAS — A Carthage man has been convicted of drug trafficking. On June 28, Winfred Earl Ware Jr., 30, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Over a three year period, Ware distributed more than 50 grams of meth. Ware created fake Facebook posts pretending to be a government official trying to prove his innocence. Ware sent these to the court in one last attempt to save himself, but upon examination, the government determined that the Facebook posts were bogus. Ware faces a minimum of 20 years in federal prison.

Carthage Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 8:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EAST TEXAS — A Carthage man has been convicted of drug trafficking. On June 28, Winfred Earl Ware Jr., 30, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Over a three year period, Ware distributed more than 50 grams of meth. Ware created fake Facebook posts pretending to be a government official trying to prove his innocence. Ware sent these to the court in one last attempt to save himself, but upon examination, the government determined that the Facebook posts were bogus. Ware faces a minimum of 20 years in federal prison.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement