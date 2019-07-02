iStock(HOUSTON) — A 30-year-old Honduran man who was in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has died at a Texas hospital.

Yimi Alexis Balderramos-Torres was found unresponsive in his dormitory at the Houston Contract Detention Facility in Houston, Texas, on Sunday morning. After unsuccessful attempts to revive him, Balderramos-Torres was transported to a hospital in Humble, Texas, where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from ICE.

“An autopsy is pending to determine his cause of death,” the agency said.

He’s the sixth detainee to die in ICE custody since the start of the fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, according to the agency.

Balderramos-Torres was denied entry into the United States at the southwest border on May 17, after U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, deemed him to be “inadmissible” and returned him to Mexico, according to ICE.

Ten days later, Balderramos-Torres entered the country illegally and was detained by local law enforcement during a “routine traffic stop.” He was transferred to ICE custody on June 6, pending his removal to Honduras, the agency said.

Balderramos-Torres also entered the United States illegally in August 2013 and was removed to Honduras the following week, according to ICE.

“Consistent with the agency’s protocols, the appropriate state health and local law enforcement agencies have been notified about this death, as have the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility,” ICE said in the statement. “Additionally, ICE has notified the Consulate of Honduras in Houston of Balderramos-Torres’ death; Honduran consular officials have notified his next of kin.”

