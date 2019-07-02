iStock(MOSCOW) -- Fourteen sailors died in a fire on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea submersibles, the Russian defense ministry said, according to Russian media. The fire broke out Monday while the submersible was in Russian territorial waters, the military said. The fire was extinguished by sailors and the ship is now at a port in Severomork, Russia, according to the military. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Fire kills 14 on Russian navy submersible, military says

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 9:13 am

