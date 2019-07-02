TYLER — Tyler police report a major crash involving an 18-wheeler at Front and Baxter. Officer Don Martin says lines are down and the intersection is closed. Drivers should avoid the area. We’ll have more details as they become available.
Major Crash Affecting Traffic on Front Street
