TYLER — More details are available today after a 9-year-old boy was shot over the weekend in Tyler. The child was caught in crossfire during a robbery at a house on Glenwood Boulevard. According to our news partner KETK, the boy’s parents and friends went to a house to buy marijuana. Upon arrival the house was being robbed. When the dad ran back to his car, a shootout between the homeowner and the robbers happened. A stray bullet struck the boy in the arm and another bullet grazed the woman’s lower back as they fled. The dad flagged down a police officer. The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspects are driving a black four door vehicle. Contact police with any information.