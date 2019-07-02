Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — House Democrats on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking six years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, escalating their standoff with the Trump administration for the president’s financial records and sending the issue to federal court.

House lawyers, representing the Ways and Means Committee, are challenging the administration’s refusal to comply with a subpoena for the records, and specifically named the Treasury Department, Internal Revenue Service, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig in the suit.

“In refusing to comply with the statute, Defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people who participate in the Nation’s voluntary tax system,” the complaint reads.

Democrats made the request under a 1920s-era provision of the U.S. tax code, which states that the IRS secretary “shall furnish” any individual’s tax returns to the leaders of three congressional committees upon request.

Republicans have accused Democrats of weaponizing the tax code to target the president, and that the effort serves no legislative purpose.

