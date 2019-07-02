TYLER — Work is progressing on the renovation of TJC’s Wise Auditorium and the creation of the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center following a June 19th groundbreaking. Crews have installed safety fencing around the perimeter of the project. Inside Wise Auditorium crews have removed old fixtures and wiring. The Geese in Flight Fountain is being restored, and will have a fresh design in the plaza for the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center. Completion of the project is anticipated in early 2021.