Today is Tuesday July 02, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Construction Underway for TJC’s Performing Arts Center

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 12:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Work is progressing on the renovation of TJC’s Wise Auditorium and the creation of the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center following a June 19th groundbreaking. Crews have installed safety fencing around the perimeter of the project. Inside Wise Auditorium crews have removed old fixtures and wiring. The Geese in Flight Fountain is being restored, and will have a fresh design in the plaza for the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center. Completion of the project is anticipated in early 2021.

Construction Underway for TJC’s Performing Arts Center

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 12:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Work is progressing on the renovation of TJC’s Wise Auditorium and the creation of the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center following a June 19th groundbreaking. Crews have installed safety fencing around the perimeter of the project. Inside Wise Auditorium crews have removed old fixtures and wiring. The Geese in Flight Fountain is being restored, and will have a fresh design in the plaza for the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center. Completion of the project is anticipated in early 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement