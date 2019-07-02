Today is Tuesday July 02, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Golf Course Closing for Day of Ground Maintenance

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 12:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — Marshall’s Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course will be temporarily closed July 8th (weather permitting) to allow contractors to spray for weeds and other unwanted vegetation. It’s part of the annual ground maintenance plan. Officials believe that closing the course is the most efficient way to keep the public safe and allow for proper spraying. If inclement weather arises, the spraying will be rescheduled. The plan is to reopen the course on Tuesday, July 9. For more information, contact the Support Services Department at 903-935-4470.

Golf Course Closing for Day of Ground Maintenance

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 12:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MARSHALL — Marshall’s Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course will be temporarily closed July 8th (weather permitting) to allow contractors to spray for weeds and other unwanted vegetation. It’s part of the annual ground maintenance plan. Officials believe that closing the course is the most efficient way to keep the public safe and allow for proper spraying. If inclement weather arises, the spraying will be rescheduled. The plan is to reopen the course on Tuesday, July 9. For more information, contact the Support Services Department at 903-935-4470.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement