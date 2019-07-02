Netflix(NEW YORK) — The piping hot trailer for the new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee has been served.

The promotional clip for the Netflix series begins with Jerry on a hoverboard, calling out all of the shows that have been inspired by his show’s essential premise in some form or another, such as Carpool Karaoke and Alec Baldwin’s Love Ride.

“If you’re gonna knock us off, get it right!” he says.

We then get a sneak peek of all his guests this season, including Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder.

The new season returns July 19 on Netflix.

