Mom located after toddler left at Sacramento fire station

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 2:10 pm

ibsky/iStock(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) -- After an unidentified little girl was brought to a Sacramento fire station, authorities say they're in contact with who they believe is the girl's mother.

A man brought the girl -- nicknamed Jane Doe -- to a fire station Sunday after an unknown Hispanic woman left the girl with him, according to Sacramento County Sheriff officials and Sacramento fire officials.

The man knocked on the firehouse door and told the firefighters the toddler-aged girl was not his and he needed help, according to the fire department.

Sheriff's officials responded and the man was interviewed for over an hour as the toddler bonded with the firefighters in the station, according to the fire department.

The girl appeared to be in good health and did not need any medical attention, according to the fire department.

She was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services, Sgt. Tess Deterding of the sheriff's office told ABC News.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that its officers are in contact with "a woman who identified Jane DOE as her daughter" and "are working on confirming that relationship."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back