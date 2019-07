SMITH COUNTY — Over 3 miles of work which began in March was completed in June – Jim Hogg Rd., from Interstate 20 North to the Lindale city limits. Right and left turn lanes were added to the intersection at Sand Flat Road. The work included widening the road from 22 feet to 26 feet. The roadwork is located in Smith County Precincts 3 and 4, and ends at the Woodlands Drive intersection. The southern portion of Jim Hogg Rd is scheduled for Year 2 of the county’s road bond program.