Lawmakers demand change after scrutinizing conditions at immigrant detention centers

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2019 at 3:13 pm

Lemanieh/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- Congressional Democrats on Tuesday blasted conditions at an immigrant detention center in Homestead, Florida, following a second-straight day of inspecting the government facilities, calling the shelter a "warehouse of children for profit.”



After lawmakers traveled to the Texas-Mexico border on Monday, describing continued concerns over the treatment of immigrants detained in El Paso and Clint, Texas, Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, joined a delegation of Democrats at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, where several Democratic presidential candidates visited while they were in town for the Democratic presidential debate last week.



"It’s what I didn’t see that bothers me the most," Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters, expressing concern that the Miami-Dade school system was not involved in the education of immigrants while lamenting that U.S. taxpayers pay $775 per day, per child. "It doesn’t matter what the president or any of his people say, we’re going to get it right."



After the tour, Georgia Democrat Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, said the experience reinforced his deepest beliefs.



"I came here to learn. I’ve been deeply moved by what I have seen and what I have heard," Lewis said. "When you see something that’s not right, not fair, not just, you have to say something. You have to do something.”



Lawmakers also expressed disgust over a secret Facebook group where current and former border agents purportedly shared lewd content disparaging members of the delegation ahead of their visit. The group was named “I’m 10-15” -- the Border Patrol’s code for “aliens in custody.”



Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat, led the delegation and marked her third trip to the facility, called the behavior "a disgrace" and called on any border patrol personnel who posted inappropriate content to be prosecuted.



"You cannot intimidate members of Congress," Wilson, D-Florida, said. "It is against the law."



Rep. Jahana Hayes, a freshman Democrat who was recognized as the the 2016 Teacher of the Year, said the delegation was shown empty dormitory rooms with neatly-made beds. She bemoaned that Health and Human Services, which operates the shelter, "just missed out on an opportunity to ask Congress for help."



"It was too perfect," Hayes, D-Mass., said. "What I saw in there is not anything I’d want for my children. It’s not okay for anyone else’s children."



This cannot exist," she continued. "God help us all if this is what Americans do. God help us all."



Earlier Tuesday, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez charged that the border patrol agents present were disrespectful of Members of Congress present for the tour, even snapping photos.



The detainees are constantly abused and verbally harassed with no cause. Deprived physically and dehumanized mentally - everyday.



This is a human rights issue.



"The country has gone into dark place," Escobar said, telling reporters it was the 10th congressional delegation she had led since taking office in January.



“We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable conduct displayed in this Facebook group. Clearly, there is a pervasive culture within CBP of dehumanizing and racist behavior towards immigrants in custody, by some CBP agents,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Mark Pocan and Pramila Jayapal wrote in a statement. “This disturbing report underscores our concerns with the decision to provide additional funding for CBP absent appropriate and necessary safeguards to ensure detained immigrants are treated with dignity. We support a full investigation into this despicable conduct and we urge CBP to take swift disciplinary action against the perpetrators, up to and including termination.”



Facebook told ABC News that it is cooperating with federal authorities looking into the group.



“We want everyone using Facebook to feel safe,” a Facebook spokesperson told ABC. “Our Community Standards apply across Facebook, including in secret Groups. We’re cooperating with federal authorities in their investigation."



