Ursula Coyote/AMC (LOS ANGELES) — Is a Breaking Bad reunion even closer than we think?

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are continuing to add fuel to the fire that they may be cooking something up together once again — and no, we don’t mean their characters’ most famous product.

Last week, both actors posted a photo of two donkeys on their Instagram pages with the caption, “Soon.” Now, they’ve posted a photo featuring the two of them wading across a river together with the caption, “Even sooner.”

We already know there’s a Breaking Bad movie in the works at AMC/Netflix — reportedly a sequel centering on Paul’s Jesse Pinkman — but it hasn’t been confirmed whether Cranston would appear.

If Cranston does reprise his role as science teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White, it will likely have to be in flashbacks. If you’ve watched the Breaking Bad series finale, you know why.

Of course, both characters might also pop up in a future episode of AMC’s Better Call Saul, which is also a prequel to Breaking Bad. It focuses on Bob Odenkirk’s shady lawyer character from Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.