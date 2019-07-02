liveslow/iStock(WASHINGTON) — A Justice Department official confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that plaintiffs in the census case have been informed that the 2020 census will be printed without inclusion of a citizenship question.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he was still “looking at” the possibility of trying to delay the census from being printed — something multiple legal experts expressed doubt would even be legal.

In an email to plaintiffs of the case today, DOJ trial attorney Kate Bailey told plaintiffs “the printer has been instructed to begin the printing process.”

