TYLER — A victim of a February shooting in Henderson has died. According to our news partner KETK, Billie Gail Pyers died Friday in a Tyler hospital. Pyers was one of four people shot at the Oak Manor Apartments in Henderson. That shooting killed Justin Smith, and Holly Jones. Pyers was Smith and Jones’ mother. Cassandra Shaffer, was also injured in the shooting. Randy Winn, 62, was indicted on capital murder charges for the shootings. He remains in the Rusk County Jail. Family members say Pyers had been in and out of hospital and rehabilitation facilities since the shooting.