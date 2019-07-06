MARSHALL — The East Texas Baptist University Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams recently returned home from Paris, France. According to a press release from E.T.B.U. they went as a part of the Tiger Athletic Mission Experience program. Student-athletes served the homeless, invested in local churches, worked at the YWAM base, and attended worship services at the Refugee Ministry. Led by Great Commission Center and Global Education Director Lisa Seeley, Head Coach Jeff Bramlett, and Assistant Coach Drew Lambert, the group of 15 consisting of athletes and staff partnered with the International Sports Federation and Youth with a Mission in evangelism and ministry surrounding the French Open at Roland Garros.