FORTWORTH (AP) — Officials say a 19-year-old man died in North Central Texas after a firework exploded into his chest and arm. Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records show Maneno Juma died of blunt force trauma at a Fort Worth hospital. Fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl says firefighters found the severely burned teenager in a residential area of southeast Fort Worth. There’s no indication the accident happened during a professional fireworks display. City fire officials received over 2,000 calls about fireworks from 7 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.