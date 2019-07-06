Today is Saturday July 06, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Teen Dies After Firework Explodes in His Chest

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2019 at 7:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORTWORTH (AP) — Officials say a 19-year-old man died in North Central Texas after a firework exploded into his chest and arm. Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records show Maneno Juma died of blunt force trauma at a Fort Worth hospital. Fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl says firefighters found the severely burned teenager in a residential area of southeast Fort Worth. There’s no indication the accident happened during a professional fireworks display. City fire officials received over 2,000 calls about fireworks from 7 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.

Texas Teen Dies After Firework Explodes in His Chest

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2019 at 7:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORTWORTH (AP) — Officials say a 19-year-old man died in North Central Texas after a firework exploded into his chest and arm. Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records show Maneno Juma died of blunt force trauma at a Fort Worth hospital. Fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl says firefighters found the severely burned teenager in a residential area of southeast Fort Worth. There’s no indication the accident happened during a professional fireworks display. City fire officials received over 2,000 calls about fireworks from 7 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement