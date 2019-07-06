Today is Saturday July 06, 2019
Some eye drops, ointments sold at Walmart, Walgreens recalled because they might not be sterile: FDA

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2019 at 12:57 pm
iStock/galitskaya(NEW YORK) -- Several eye drops and eye ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens have been recalled because they may not be sterile, according to statements from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., said it "received no reports of adverse events" and was recalling the products voluntarily.

Here are the recalled products sold exclusively at Walmart, according to the FDA:


These are the recalled eye drops and ointments sold exclusively at Walgreens, according to the FDA:


Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

