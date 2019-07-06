Instagram/@sussexroyal(LONDON) — Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s newborn baby, Archie, was christened Saturday at the Queen’s private chapel in Windsor, England.

One of the photographs, taken by the Green Drawing Room, released Saturday show Harry and Meghan holding Archie; proud uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; Archie’s grandfather Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; and Archie’s maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland.

The late Princess Diana’s two sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, were also there for Archie’s big day.

The other photo is black-and-white, and shows the loving family — a smiling Meghan holding Archie, and Harry looking proudly at his son.

Archie — whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — is seen wearing a handmade replica of the royal christening robe, made by Angela Kelly, the dressmaker to the Queen, according to Buckingham Palace.

The original royal christening robe was of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, and was made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal. It was worn by royals through the years until 2008, when James, Viscount Severn, was the first member of the royal family to wear a replica gown at his christening.

Archie’s christening took place during a private ceremony for the 2-month-old, who was born on May 6.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were in attendance for the event, along with Archie’s uncle and aunt, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Queen Elizabeth II was not able to attend due to a prior engagement.

Lily font and water from the River Jordan were used during the baptism, according to the Palace, with the use of lily font dating to Victoria, the Princess Royal’s christening in 1841.

Members of the St. George’s Chapel Choir sang at the ceremony.

Archie’s christening was a break from recent royal tradition in that the public was not allowed to see the guests as they arrived, as Harry and Meghan have stated they are determined to maintain some privacy for their only child.

The decision to keep Archie’s christening private had been criticized by many throughout Britain, who feel entitled to be part of Archie’s big day as taxpayers paid over $3 million for the renovation of their new home, Frogmore Cottage.

The royal couple has also not announced the names of Archie’s godparents, saying Wednesday they would not do so publicly.

Royal babies typically have around six godparents and Harry and Meghan are likely to follow that tradition, according to ABC News’ royal contributor Victoria Murphy.

“My understanding is that the couple have chosen their close friends,” Murphy said.

Potential godparents include Jessica Mulroney and Benita Litt, close friends of Meghan’s, while cousin Princess Eugenie, mentor Mark Dyer and close friend Jake Warren are options for Harry, according to Murphy. Harry could also honor his mother, the late Princess Diana, by choosing one of her close friends or siblings.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are not expected to be Archie’s godparents.

“Harry is not godparent to any of their children,” Murphy said. “I think this is a recognition of the fact that as an uncle or aunt you already have an important role.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.