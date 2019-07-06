MCALLEN (AP) — The American Academy of Pediatrics has released photographs of drawings made by migrant children who were asked to depict their time spent in Border Patrol custody. One shows stick figures sleeping on the ground under blankets watched by other figures with hats. Another picture has frowning stick figures behind what appears to be a chain-link fence. The pediatricians’ organization says a staff member photographed the artwork that was sketched last week. The three pictures were made by two 10-year-old children and one 11-year-old at a McAllen, temporary shelter.