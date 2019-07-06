DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police officials say more than two-dozen officers face disciplinary measures after they were found to have posted bigoted or other offensive material to social media in violation of the department’s code of conduct. An internal review determined 25 officers posted or shared objectionable material.

Four of those officers have been placed on administrative leave because of the extreme nature of their posts. The findings come after The Plain View Project last month released a database cataloging thousands of bigoted or violent posts by police officers in several states.