Today is Saturday July 06, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Reserve Gets New Owner

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2019 at 4:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOPKINS COUNTY — A massive hunting lodge in Hopkins County is getting a new owner. The Reserve at Sulphur Bluff is located near Sulphur Springs. The Dallas Morning News reports the lodge and 14,000-acre property were just sold for $84 million. The European-style lodge has more than 35 bedrooms, numerous kitchens, and a 2,800-bottle wine vault. The land includes its own commercial-length airstrip and heliport. The name of the buyer was not disclosed. The property was sold by an Indiana businessman who bought it in 2005.

The Reserve Gets New Owner

Posted/updated on: July 6, 2019 at 4:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOPKINS COUNTY — A massive hunting lodge in Hopkins County is getting a new owner. The Reserve at Sulphur Bluff is located near Sulphur Springs. The Dallas Morning News reports the lodge and 14,000-acre property were just sold for $84 million. The European-style lodge has more than 35 bedrooms, numerous kitchens, and a 2,800-bottle wine vault. The land includes its own commercial-length airstrip and heliport. The name of the buyer was not disclosed. The property was sold by an Indiana businessman who bought it in 2005.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement