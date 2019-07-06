HOPKINS COUNTY — A massive hunting lodge in Hopkins County is getting a new owner. The Reserve at Sulphur Bluff is located near Sulphur Springs. The Dallas Morning News reports the lodge and 14,000-acre property were just sold for $84 million. The European-style lodge has more than 35 bedrooms, numerous kitchens, and a 2,800-bottle wine vault. The land includes its own commercial-length airstrip and heliport. The name of the buyer was not disclosed. The property was sold by an Indiana businessman who bought it in 2005.