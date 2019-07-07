MARSHALL — Marshall’s Oaklawn Municipal Golf Course will be temporarily closed on Monday (weather permitting) to allow contractors to spray for weeds and other unwanted vegetation. It’s part of the annual ground maintenance plan. Officials believe that closing the course is the most efficient way to keep the public safe and allow for proper spraying. If inclement weather arises, the spraying will be rescheduled. The plan is to reopen the course on Tuesday, July 9. For more information, contact the Support Services Department at 903-935-4470.