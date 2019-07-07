Today is Sunday July 07, 2019
Rebuilding In Alto

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2019 at 7:30 am
KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments will host a community meeting for residents affected by the April 13 tornadoes in Alto to offer assistance through its new HOME Disaster Relief Program. Through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, ETCOG is able to assist qualified individuals impacted by storms and other disasters in East Texas. The community meeting will be held at Alto City Hall on Monday, July 8, from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM. Individuals are encouraged to seek assistance to attend the community meeting on July 8th, or contact the ETCOG Housing Program at 903-218-6565 or housing@etcog.org.

