TYLER –A recent grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund will provide home repairs for veterans and surviving spouses through Smith County Habitat’s critical repair program. Projects typically involve installing wheelchair ramps, making kitchen cabinets usable, installing new floors that are level and making doorways and bathrooms easier to get into. Applicants need to live in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt or Wood county. Applicants must meet grantor’s requirements and Smith County Habitat’s requirements for assistance. Smith County Habitat estimates repairing the homes of 26 veterans.