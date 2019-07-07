HOUSTON (AP) — One of two men facing capital murder charges in the drive-by shooting death of a 7-year-old Houston girl is out on bond. Court records show 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. was released after attorneys argued his $500,000 bond should be lowered to $150,000. Prosecutors say Black and 24-year-old Larry D. Woodruffe were in an SUV that opened fire on the car carrying Jazmine Barnes. Prosecutors say Black and Woodruffe thought they were attacking people they had fought at a club hours earlier.