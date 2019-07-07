TYLER — TxDOT is planning another week’s worth of construction and maintenance work around the Tyler District. The coming week’s schedule is the same as the previous week’s advisory, except that two projects have been completed. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. You’re advised to slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 at UPRR Overpass Project (Notice of Project Completion)

· Limits: From 1.5 miles east of FM 2574 to 0.5 miles past UPRR Overpass

· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

· Cost: $1.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019

This project has been completed.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

Business SH 31 Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: From BU 19 in Athens, northeastward to 0.10 miles east of Loop 7

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd.

Cost: $1.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019

The project has been completed.

You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/037-2019.html for a full rundown of remaining projects.