MARSHALL — Marshall Police have arrested a person in connection to an altercation that led to a shooting and a robbery on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, officers were called about a disturbance. According to police reports, the controversey became physical and led to one person being shot and robbed. Police did track down the vehicle, which led to a pursuit with the driver. The driver stopped, and ran. Police were able to apprehend the suspect, and recover a firearm. The identities of the people involved have not been released at this time.