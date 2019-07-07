Today is Sunday July 07, 2019
Dallas P.D. to Honor Fallen Officers

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2019 at 5:11 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Officials will unveil a sculpture honoring five police officers killed in downtown Dallas three years ago. July 7, 2016, is considered the deadliest day for U.S. law enforcement since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Micah Johnson opened fire during a peaceful protest. The Army veteran killed four Dallas police officers and one transit officer. Authorities killed Johnson. A sculpture honoring Dallas officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, and Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson will be unveiled Monday in front of police headquarters.

