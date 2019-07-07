OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Authorities say two 4-year-old children, two men and a woman have all drowned in separate incidents in Oklahoma over the last week. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old girl drowned Sunday at Lake Eufaula, and a 4-year-old boy drowned Saturday at Lake Murray. They weren’t identified. A 27-year-old woman from North Texas died Wednesday when she slipped and didn’t resurface at Turner Falls. A 39-year-old man also drowned there on Friday. They haven’t been identified. Troopers say Robert Leo Kollasch of Austin, Texas, died on Thursday in Lake Altus.