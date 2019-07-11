Today is Thursday July 11, 2019
Scoreboard roundup — 7/10/19

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2019 at 5:43 am
iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75
Phoenix 91, Washington 68
Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71
Minnesota 73, Chicago 72

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

