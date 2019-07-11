iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 7/10/19

July 11, 2019

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75

Phoenix 91, Washington 68

Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71

Minnesota 73, Chicago 72



