Scoreboard roundup — 7/10/19
Posted/updated on:
July 11, 2019 at
5:43 am
iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75
Phoenix 91, Washington 68
Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71
Minnesota 73, Chicago 72
